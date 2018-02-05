Holocaust Denier Likely To Be GOP Nominee For Congress - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Holocaust Denier Likely To Be GOP Nominee For Congress

By CBS News
An outspoken Holocaust denier is likely to appear on the November ballot as the Republican nominee for a Chicago-area congressional district.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 70-year-old Arthur Jones of Lyons is the only Republican candidate in the March 20 primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The heavily Democratic district stretches from Chicago's southwest side to suburban Western Springs and LaGrange.

Jones calls the Holocaust "the biggest, blackest lie in history." He says he's a former leader of the American Nazi Party and now leads a group open to "any white American citizen of European, non-Jewish descent."

The candidate features a series of articles which claim the Holocaust as being a "racket" in a section of his campaign website dubbed "Holocaust?" Jones also makes the claim that the Confederate Flag is a "symbol of White Pride and White resistance."

Among other issues, Jones has called for an end to "sanctuary cities", to make English the "official language" and an end to "wars in the Middle East."

Jones has run before but never been a viable candidate. This year, Illinois Republicans didn't field another candidate and no one challenged Jones' petitions.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider says: "We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office."

U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski and Marie Newman are seeking the Democratic nomination.

