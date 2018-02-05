TPD: Fatal Shooting Near Mall To Be Ruled As Suicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

TPD: Fatal Shooting Near Mall To Be Ruled As Suicide

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The February 1 shooting death of a 21-year-old McAlester woman in the Woodland Hills Mall parking lot is being ruled a suicide, according to Tulsa police. 

The body of Samantha Barlow was found in the parking lot next to her car with a gunshot wound to her chest and a gun nearby, police said. 

2/2/2018 Related Story: TPD Continues Investigation Of Fatal Shooting Near Mall

Police investigated the scene and were working to determine if the fatal shooting was a homicide, suicide or accidental shooting. 

But, during the investigation, detectives came to the determination that the gunshot was self-inflicted, TPD Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker wrote in an email on February 5. 

The investigation revealed that Barlow had been alone at the Walmart located at 6615 S. Memorial just minutes before her death. While at Walmart, Barlow printed several pictures and purchased stamps and an envelope, Walker wrote. 

Detectives were able to locate the book of stamps with one missing, but they couldn't find the envelope or the pictures. 

Through the investigation, Barlow was linked to an inmate at the Pittsburg County Jail. 

Detectives intercepted that letter on Monday, February 5 at the Pittsburg County Jail and a note was discovered inside from Barlow that, "indicated her intent to take her own life."

Also inside the letter were photos of Barlow and the photos she'd printed at Walmart. 

"The evidence will point to a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Walker wrote. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.