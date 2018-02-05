Wet, Icy Weather On The Way To Oklahoma

We will stay dry Monday evening and night. Moisture will increase across the state from the southwest to the northeast on Tuesday.

The metro will not see anything until early Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the low 30s. Drizzle and very light freezing rain will be possible and just enough to cause slick spots, especially on those bridges and overpasses.

The cold air moves farther south Tuesday evening, with southeast Oklahoma seeing the transition from rain to light freezing rain Tuesday night.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised!