Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

Posted: Updated:
By OSU Athletics
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.

Smith posted a game-high 24 points, including OSU's final six points, to ice the victory. He also posted five rebounds and five assists while going 10-of-16 (.625) from floor and 2-of-3 (.667) from beyond the arc.

The grad transfer also scored 13 points against TCU earlier in the week, which helped him average a team-best 18.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting on the week. Smith also averaged 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

This is OSU's first Big 12 weekly award of the season, but it is the 36th time a Cowboy has won the Big 12's Rookie/Newcomer of the Week award.

Smith and the Cowboys will host Baylor (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) on Tuesday night. Tipoff in Gallagher-Iba Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

  • OSUMore>>

  • Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

    Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

    Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.

    More >>

    Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.

    More >>

  • Coleman Scores 22 As Texas Upends No. 12 Oklahoma 79-74

    Coleman Scores 22 As Texas Upends No. 12 Oklahoma 79-74

    AP photoAP photo

    Trae Young, the national scoring leader, came in averaging 30.3 points, but finished with 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting and made just two 3-pointers. He had 14 assists. The loss kept the Sooners (16-6, 6-4) from pulling into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 with Kansas and Texas Tech.

    More >>

    Trae Young, the national scoring leader, came in averaging 30.3 points, but finished with 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting and made just two 3-pointers. He had 14 assists. The loss kept the Sooners (16-6, 6-4) from pulling into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 with Kansas and Texas Tech.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.