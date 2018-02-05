Kendall Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer Of The Week

Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith led the Cowboys to a thrilling win over No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse and was rewarded with Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors by the league on Monday.



Smith posted a game-high 24 points, including OSU's final six points, to ice the victory. He also posted five rebounds and five assists while going 10-of-16 (.625) from floor and 2-of-3 (.667) from beyond the arc.



The grad transfer also scored 13 points against TCU earlier in the week, which helped him average a team-best 18.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting on the week. Smith also averaged 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.



This is OSU's first Big 12 weekly award of the season, but it is the 36th time a Cowboy has won the Big 12's Rookie/Newcomer of the Week award.



Smith and the Cowboys will host Baylor (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) on Tuesday night. Tipoff in Gallagher-Iba Arena is slated for 7 p.m.