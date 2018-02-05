Police: Toddler who died went on porch when dad fell asleep

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

Trump claims Russia-probe memo vindicates him; Dems say no

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Spotlight in sex assault scandal now on major institutions

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

Markets waited a while for a pullback. Then, pow!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

Vegas sports books not so lucky with Eagles' Super Bowl win

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

Asian shares tumble after Dow has worst day since 2011

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A toddler who was found by her mother on a porch in freezing temperatures and later died had wandered from home when her father fell asleep, police said Monday.

Two-year-old Wynter Parker's mother left for a few hours Friday afternoon only to come back and find her unresponsive on their apartment's front porch, authorities said. The Akron Beacon Journal reports she called 911 and screamed "she's frozen."

The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 and -7 degrees Celsius).

The mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family's apartment, and authorities said the father, who works a night shift, fell asleep.

No charges have been filed, but an investigation is continuing. Results from an autopsy are pending.

A memorial of stuffed animals was on the porch of the family's apartment building.

Wynter's mother told a 911 dispatcher that she had no idea how long the girl had been outside.

The dispatcher then instructed her how to perform CPR while the frantic woman screamed and asked why a rescue squad had not arrived.

