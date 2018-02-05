Several earthquakes rattle parts of northern Oklahoma

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) - Geologists say several earthquakes hit northern Oklahoma early Monday, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a pair of earthquakes, both with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7, hit Monday morning near Hennessey, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. Another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 struck in the same area later Monday.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and natural gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

