Justin Timberlake To Return To Chesapeake Energy Arena In 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Following the release of his newest album "Man of the Woods" and his Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis.  A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

Timberlake's OKC concert date at the Chesapeake Energy Arena is Jan. 26, 2019. Tickets go on sale Feb. 26. 

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates.

