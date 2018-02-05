Former Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced To More Years In Pri - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced To More Years In Prison

By: Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, Michigan -

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison, marking his final criminal punishment in a sex abuse scandal that has roiled Michigan State University and major U.S. sports associations.
   
A judge sentenced Nassar on Monday morning in a case out of Eaton County, Michigan. The case centers on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts.
   
But more than 260 women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment. Some of the women say the abuse occurred decades ago.

2/2/2018 Related Story: Distraught Father Lunges At Disgraced Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar
   
The 54-year-old Nassar has admitted that he molested girls and young women during his time also working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
   
Nassar was sentenced earlier this month to 40 to 175 years in prison in a separate Michigan case. He also was previously sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

