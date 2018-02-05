Gov. Fallin To Give Her Last State Of The State Address - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gov. Fallin To Give Her Last State Of The State Address

Governor Mary Fallin will give her final state of the state address today with  a lot on the line. 

Monday's speech and the session to follow are being seen as the governor's chance to cement her legacy, but it is sure to be an uphill battle. 

The focus of this year's State of the State is expected to be the budget. Lawmakers have to find a way to fill a $425 million budget hole.

That money is a combined amount because when session starts Monday, the legislature will also still be in its second special session after they couldn't come to an agreement over the last nine months.

Fallin has said she hopes finding a way out of this massive budget hole and stabilizing state revenue will be her legacy something she nor the state has been able to do since her first state of the state in 2011. 

Normally, governors in their last year are considered "lame ducks" But the governor says that's not the case for her.

She told KGOU she thinks calling her a lame duck is are wrong, saying there's a lot  to do in government and noted her time in office has been fun.

