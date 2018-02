A case moves forward Monday against a murder suspect who surrendered to police outside of the News 9 studios.

Back in 2016, accused murderer Michael Webb Jr. showed up at the News 9 parking lot.

He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Weideman.

Investigators say the victim's death was a setup planned by Webb and three others.

Webb was wanted by police, when in September, he showed up in our parking lot with his uncle. Webb's uncle told News 9 they chose our station as neutral ground for his nephew to turn himself over peacefully to police.

A second suspect, Tempest Williams, was also arrested.