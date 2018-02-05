Murder Trial Against Bethany Man Set To Start Monday

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a 2-year-old child.

A murder trial for a Bethany man accused of beating and killing a 2-year-old child is set to get underway Monday morning.

Dustin Davison is charged in connection with the 2015 murder of Kreedin Brooks.

Police said Davison was dating the child's mother and was watching him at the time of his injuries.

In that 911 call, investigators said Davison implicated himself in the death of the toddler.

According to medical personnel, the victim suffered a fractured skull and had swelling and bleeding of the brain. The victim also had other previous injuries to the head due to older bruising and the injuries were consistent with abuse.

Davison claimed the child suffered the injuries during a pillow fight when he slipped and hit his head on a coffee table.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.