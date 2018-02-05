Oklahoma governor prepares for final State of the State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma governor prepares for final State of the State

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin is preparing to deliver her eighth and final State of the State address to state lawmakers who are convening for the start of the 2018 session.

The Legislature will convene at noon on Monday, and Fallin is expected to deliver her remarks shortly thereafter.

Fallin, who is term limited, is expected to push again for a pay raise for Oklahoma teachers, along with a series of tax increases to help pay for the hike and to stabilize the state budget. She also is expected to urge lawmakers to consider ways to curb the state's growing prison population.

The governor and Republican-controlled Legislature still haven't fully funded the current year's budget, and must resolve that issue before working on funding levels for next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.