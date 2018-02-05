Earthquake Shakes Dover In Kingfisher County

An earthquake shook up residents near Dover, Oklahoma.

The 3.7-magnitude quake struck at 2:20 a.m. Its epicenter was located three miles north of Dover, six miles south of Hennessey, 12 miles north of Kingfisher and 43 miles north northwest of Oklahoma City.

The quake was about two and a half miles deep.

The earthquake was originally reported as a 4.5 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey but was later downgraded.

At this time, there are no reported injuries or damages associated with this earthquake.