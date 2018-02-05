Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 4 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 4

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

  • Lee and John’s Take
  • Super Bowl recap
  • OSU takes #7 Kansas State 84 to 79 in MBB
  • Sooners fifth consecutive loss, 74 -79 against Texas
  • Tulsa and ORU MBB Breakdown
  • This week’s viewer question: TJ from Joplin asks, “Would you guys rather see Baker Mayfield go to a team where he starts right away, or a team where he can develop under a veteran?"
  • The guys talk the Thunders recent losing streak during the Thunder Rundown
  • ESPN’s Royce Young Joins Thunder reporter, Steve McGehee to talk the team’s current struggles and possible trades
  • The guys talk potential replacements for Mason Rudolf
  • Two sport athlete, Kyler Murray stepping in as starting quarterback in 2018
  • OSU Baseball picked to finish 6th in the Big 12
  • Former Cowboy, Rickie Fowler enters final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • OSU and OU WBB recap
  • The guys play the percentages

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page

To vote on the “Play the Percentages” text Dean or John to 79640

