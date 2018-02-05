Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 4

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

Lee and John’s Take

Super Bowl recap

OSU takes #7 Kansas State 84 to 79 in MBB

Sooners fifth consecutive loss, 74 -79 against Texas

Tulsa and ORU MBB Breakdown

This week’s viewer question: TJ from Joplin asks, “Would you guys rather see Baker Mayfield go to a team where he starts right away, or a team where he can develop under a veteran?"

The guys talk the Thunders recent losing streak during the Thunder Rundown

ESPN’s Royce Young Joins Thunder reporter, Steve McGehee to talk the team’s current struggles and possible trades

The guys talk potential replacements for Mason Rudolf

Two sport athlete, Kyler Murray stepping in as starting quarterback in 2018

OSU Baseball picked to finish 6th in the Big 12

Former Cowboy, Rickie Fowler enters final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

OSU and OU WBB recap

The guys play the percentages

