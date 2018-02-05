Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

House Republicans on Friday released a partisan and bitterly disputed memo that they say shows surveillance abuses in the early stages of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

This week in odd news: Michigan man receives a letter granting his dog unemployment benefits; Fiona's football forecast: The celebrity hippo picks the Eagles to win the Super Bowl; Robot makes coffee at Japan's new 'strange cafe'

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is slamming the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram."

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Spotlight in sexual assault scandal turns away from Larry Nassar and toward major institutions, including Michigan State University, where many of his abuses occurred.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Larry Nassar's latest sentence of 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at an elite Michigan gymnastics club is largely symbolic; his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors are seeking to have criminal charges reinstated against the engineer in a deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

The stock market slid even further on Monday as worries about the prospect of higher interest rates flared.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid epidemic.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Ohio where the president will point to the benefits of the tax law and the first lady will talk about the administration's response to the opioid...

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials are worried that releasing the congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse could have wide-ranging repercussions.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Philadelphians take to the streets to celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots.

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

Lady Luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

The Supreme Court is allowing a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania to proceed, denying a plea from Republicans to block it.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wild day for U.S. markets that resulted in the biggest drop in the Dow Jones industrial average in six and a half years.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). A Philadelphia Eagles fan celebrates the team's victory in the NFL Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in downtown Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the team's victory in the NFL Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in downtown Philadelphia.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Fresh off their first Super Bowl title, the Philadelphia Eagles arrived home to a hero's welcome Monday afternoon, hours after overjoyed fans mobbed the streets in a sometimes unruly victory celebration nearly 60 years in the making.

Hundreds of fans greeted the team's plane at Philadelphia International Airport, cheering wildly and singing "Fly Eagles Fly" as Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie emerged with the Lombardi Trophy.

After getting off the plane, Lurie, Coach Doug Pederson and stars like tight end Zach Ertz and running back LeGarrette Blount approached the chain-link fence separating the team from the fans, smiling, pumping their arms and shooting video with their phones. Fans stood on cars and news trucks to catch a glimpse.

"It's been a long journey to redemption," said John Hall, 49, who works at Philadelphia's public transit agency. "We don't have to hear the negative anymore, that we don't have a ring. It's official now."

Dan Mazzoli, 53, a disabled construction worker and die-hard fan from New Jersey, shared the moment with his 12-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

"We've been waiting for this all our lives," he said.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, the unassuming backup quarterback who took over for injured star Carson Wentz and played brilliantly throughout the playoffs, wasn't on the team plane. Foles headed - where else? - to Disney World, riding a float at the Orlando resort and fist-bumping Mickey Mouse amid a shower of green confetti.

"It's all right to yell," he told the cheering crowd. "We're world champs! We did it! We did it!"

The underdog Eagles won their first NFL championship since 1960 on Sunday night with a surprise 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots, ending a drought that had long tormented the city's football-crazed fans. Philly was the only team in the Northeast Corridor to have never won a Super Bowl.

The city scheduled a victory parade for Thursday along a 5-mile route that will stretch from the Eagles stadium complex to the steps of the Philadelphia art museum, whose steps Sylvester Stallone ran up during "Rocky." It's a fitting ending point for a team that Stallone had cheered on throughout the playoffs.

Revelers along the parade route will be able to indulge in free Bud Light at two dozen bars, thanks to a promise the beer maker made to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson before the season.

Philly had some cleaning up to do Monday after pockets of Eagles fans turned unruly overnight, with rowdies smashing department store windows, looting a gas station convenience store and toppling a number of the city's famously greased light poles. The police commissioner said he and other officers were hit with bottles.

The vast majority of revelers celebrated peacefully, and police made only three arrests, said Ajeenah Amir, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Tens of thousands came out and celebrated this amazing victory, and but for a handful of bad actors, the celebration was peaceful and jubilant," Amir said. She lauded police for "their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely."

Just as Foles and the Eagles clinched victory in Minneapolis, the scene more than 1,000 miles away in Philly was one of jubilation and pandemonium.

Revelers shot off fireworks, drivers beeped their horns and Philadelphians young and old descended on Broad Street, the main thoroughfare that last hosted a major championship parade in 2008 for the Phillies' World Series win.

"The city deserved it," said 66-year-old Lou Potel, who threw a party at his home just off Broad before joining a much bigger party outside. "It's a great city, and now we have a Super Bowl to go along with it."

Fans clambered atop the awning at the swanky Ritz Carlton Hotel near City Hall, jumping off into the crowd in what one Twitter post called "Ritz Carlton Skydiving." The awning later collapsed with a large group of people on top of it. It wasn't clear if anyone was injured.

Nearby, windows were smashed at a Macy's department store and at an Old Navy clothing store.

And apparently no amount of grease in the world can keep some drunken Eagles fans from climbing poles in celebration. A few managed to shimmy up traffic lights and street sign poles.

Amir said there were reports of some injuries from falls near light poles but precise numbers weren't available.

Vandals were seen having an apparent food fight inside a gas station's convenience store, yelling "Everything is free!" and overturning a car outside a hotel. After 1 a.m., the only people allowed inside the 24-hour Wawa convenience store near City Hall were police officers.

___

Associated Press writers Kristen De Groot in Philadelphia and Michael Rubinkam in northeastern Pennsylvania contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.