EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC

An EMSA vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Sunday and then rolled over near SE 44th and Eastern.

Authorities say the collision happened as the EMSA vehicle was responding to an emergency with it's lights and sirens on. The other vehicle did not yield to EMSA, instead trying to turn in front of it. The EMSA vehicle rolled over on it's side after the collision.

Two EMSA employees were not injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.