EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An EMSA vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Sunday and then rolled over near SE 44th and Eastern.

Authorities say the collision happened as the EMSA vehicle was responding to an emergency with it's lights and sirens on. The other vehicle did not yield to EMSA, instead trying to turn in front of it. The EMSA vehicle rolled over on it's side after the collision.

Two EMSA employees were not injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

  • NewsMore>>

  • EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC

    EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC

    An EMSA vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Sunday and then rolled over near SE 44th and Eastern. Two people riding in the EMSA vehicle were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The status of the passengers of the other vehicle is unknown at this time. Stay with News 9 for updates.

    More >>

    An EMSA vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Sunday and then rolled over near SE 44th and Eastern. Two people riding in the EMSA vehicle were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The status of the passengers of the other vehicle is unknown at this time. Stay with News 9 for updates.

    More >>

  • Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County

    Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County

    Photo from John Benedict PhotographyPhoto from John Benedict Photography

    A large fire reignited in Osage County after burning thousands of acres this weekend.  

    More >>

    A large fire reignited in Osage County after burning thousands of acres this weekend.  

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.