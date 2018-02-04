Screams and crying among passengers after Amtrak train crash

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Columbia's decision not to bargain with grad students may be sign that a new labor ruling is anticipated.

Columbia's decision not to bargain with grad students may be sign that a new labor ruling is anticipated.

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

Passengers in weekend Amtrak crash with freight train describe seats ripping away, screams, cries and being awakened to a 'nightmare'.

Passengers in weekend Amtrak crash with freight train describe seats ripping away, screams, cries and being awakened to a 'nightmare'.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

(Tim Dominick/The State via AP). Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens injured.

(Tim Dominick/The State via AP). Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens injured.

(AP Photo/Jeff Blake). An aerial view of the site of an early morning train crash Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 between an Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top left, in Cayce, SC. The Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train in th...

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - Passengers aboard the Amtrak train that slammed into a freight train before dawn Sunday described being jolted from slumber as seats ripped away, awakening to screams and crying.

"It was shaking, then it started jumping," said passenger Eric Larkin, speaking with The Associated Press about the train's final moments. He said he was suddenly awakened as he felt the train suddenly leave the tracks as it hit a curve. His seat then broke loose, slamming him into the row of seats in front of him.

It was in the panic that followed, Larkin said, that he heard screams and crying all around him as passengers sought to leave the crumpled train. Other passengers were bleeding, he said, and his right knee throbbed from where it banged into the seats in front of him.

Walking with a limp, hours later, the Pamlico County, North Carolina, resident said he was dazed and didn't even know where he was when the train finally came to a complete stop.

Soon after he got off the train, Larkin said arriving police officers told him to stop taking cellphone photos of the wreckage and not to share any of the images he had already captured.

"I thought it was a little strange," Larkin said of the request. Eventually he was shuttled to a middle school with other passengers.

"It's a blessing to be alive," said Larkin. "I thought that I was dead."

It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months. The Silver Star was en route from New York to Miami with nearly 150 people aboard when it struck the empty CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened near a switchyard south of Columbia where railcars hauling automobiles are loaded and unloaded.

Many of the passengers were asleep.

Andre Neblett, who previously played with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, told the AP his 43-year-old mother Tronia Dorsey was onboard. He said she described massive jolts.

"It was chaos," Neblett said, describing what his mother told him as he left an American Red Cross shelter where his mother's purple suitcase had been sent. "It's unbelievable."

In the third rail car, a seat had fallen onto Dorsey's legs, her son said. He added that she described "a lot of screaming" and babies crying in the dark rail compartment.

"She said she was just waiting on somebody to get to her," Neblett said, noting she was to have been picked up by a family member in Denmark, a community in South Carolina.

He drove in from Charlotte, North Carolina, to retrieve her belongings and added his mother was safely resting later with family after being checked out at a hospital.

"Minor scratches and bruises but really just traumatized by the whole experience," he said. " ... Thank God she was safe."

Some passengers called their loved ones in the minutes afterward.

The State newspaper reports Ryan Roberts couldn't believe it when his wife Alexandria Delgado awoke him with a call early Sunday to their Raleigh, North Carolina, home. He said he asked her to repeat herself three times when she said her train had derailed.

He had left his wife and another female friend off at the Raleigh train station Saturday night so they could take a trip to Florida. Roberts said he and the husband of the other woman drove for hours to reach Columbia, not knowing the condition of their loved ones.

Both women were banged up and still being treated later Sunday at a hospital and "in a lot of pain," according to Roberts.

"They were sleeping and woke up to a nightmare," Roberts told the paper. "They were horrified."

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP. Read more of her work at https://apnews.com/search/meg%20kinnard.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.