Protesters block trains near Super Bowl, march on stadium

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Columbia's decision not to bargain with grad students may be sign that a new labor ruling is anticipated.

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

Passengers in weekend Amtrak crash with freight train describe seats ripping away, screams, cries and being awakened to a 'nightmare'.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police arrested 17 activists who blocked a light-rail line carrying Super Bowl ticketholders to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in a protest against police brutality and privileges enjoyed by wealthy visitors that shut down trains for more than two hours.

Live video from the scene showed officers unlocking or cutting through locks the protesters had used to chain themselves to each other and to fencing at the West Bank Station on Metro Transit's Green Line. The handcuffed activists were loaded onto a waiting bus. Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said all 17 were cited for unlawful interference with transit and released.

No injuries were reported.

Metro Transit used buses to ferry passengers around the blockage, and Padilla said the agency was confident spectators would reach the game before kickoff. The shutdown started about 2:15 p.m., and the stop was finally cleared about two hours later.

Padilla said Metro Transit respects people's right to free speech and demonstration.

Chinyere Tutashinda, a spokeswoman for the activists, said they were protesting police brutality, as well as the light-rail lines being set aside solely for Super Bowl ticketholders on Sunday. Non-ticketholders had to use buses to get around the metro area instead.

The Green and Blue lines were a major route for many fans to get to Sunday's game, with security screening done before passengers boarded.

The light-rail shutdown came as Black Lives Matter and several other groups staged rallies to protest police brutality and corporate greed.

About 300 people gathered at a park as temperatures hovered around 2 above zero with wind chills in the subzero teens and marched peacefully a couple miles to the stadium, where most of them took a knee outside a security gate in imitation of Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started a movement when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

"We kneel, we stand, we fight," they chanted. "If we don't get no justice, you don't get no peace."

Squad cars cleared the streets ahead of the procession as part of an operation that included top officials in the Minneapolis Police Department including Chief Medaria Arradondo, the city's first black police chief, who took over last year amid the political fallout over a pair of fatal police shootings in the city.

"As chief I'm certainly aware that there are concerns that our community has had for a long time, and will still have after the Super Bowl leaves town in a few hours," Arradondo said in an interview just before the march.

