Silver Alert Issued For Craig County Man

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled. Gary Goins has been located according to Craig County Officials.

The Craig County Sheriff's Office is looking for 73-year-old Gary Goins.

They say Goins went missing sometime Sunday morning after he left his home in Vinita to pick a family member up from church.

Reports say he could be driving toward Tulsa or Claremore in a black 2015 Ford Fusion with OK plate: EJD437.

Reports describe the car as dirty due to a dirt road.

Officials say Goins has dementia and could be in danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you see him, please contact the Vinita Police department at 918-256-6415.