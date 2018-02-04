Teacher pay, tax hikes top Oklahoma Legislature's agenda

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A pay raise for teachers plus tax hikes to pay for it and patch budget holes will be among the top priorities facing the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes Monday got its 2018 session.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin will deliver her eighth and final State of the State address to the GOP-controlled Legislature early Monday afternoon and is likely to focus on those two issues. She also is expected to urge lawmakers to continue their efforts to curb the state's growing prison population.

The Legislature's top priority is writing a budget for the next fiscal year, but lawmakers still must finish the current budget. The Legislature hasn't fully funded three major agencies since a cigarette tax approved last year was tossed by the state Supreme Court.

