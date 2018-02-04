3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Garvin County

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Sunday morning in Garvin County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 3:39 a.m. It's epicenter was 8 miles northwest of Elmore City, 11 miles southwest of Maysville and 55 miles south of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was more than three miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.