Coleman Scores 22 As Texas Upends No. 12 Oklahoma 79-74

Trae Young, the national scoring leader, came in averaging 30.3 points, but finished with 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting and made just two 3-pointers. He had 14 assists. The loss kept the Sooners (16-6, 6-4) from pulling into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 with Kansas and Texas Tech.More >>
Kendall Smith knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing in the first half, silencing a buzzing sellout crowd of Kansas fans. The Oklahoma State guard instinctively put his finger to his lips in the universal sign for “shush.” Smith silenced them again when it mattered most.More >>
Trae Young scored 44 and OU bounced back with a 98-96 win over Baylor on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center.More >>
The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Trae Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.More >>
