Oklahoma Highway Patrol: 6 dead in separate car crashes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six people have been killed on state roads in separate crashes.

Troopers say 76-year-old Tommie Ann Scott was killed Saturday in a crash east of Soper in Choctaw County.

Earlier Saturday, a three-vehicle crash near Ada in Pontotoc County left 53-year-old Richard L. Campbell, 51-year-old Timothy L.R. Campbell and 56-year-old Dathan R. Lane dead.

On Friday, two unidentified people were killed in a collision east of Okay in Wagoner County.

Scott and the two unidentified motorists were killed in single-vehicle wrecks.

In the Pontotoc County crash, troopers say Richard L. Campbell's westbound pickup went left of center and collided head-on with Lane's eastbound truck. Richard L. Campbell's pickup overturned and struck a third vehicle. Timothy L.R. Campbell was pinned under wreckage for about three hours.

