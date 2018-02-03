Score a "Safety" on Super Bowl Sunday With AAA Free Tipsy Tow - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Score a "Safety" on Super Bowl Sunday With AAA Free Tipsy Tow

AAA is offering Oklahomans a chance to score a "safety" on Super Bowl Sunday with AAA’s Free Tipsy Tow.

Tipsy Tow service will be available on Super Bowl Sunday in nine cities across the state. 

“With Super Bowl parties across Oklahoma, we’re running the blitz on DUIs,” said Leslie Gamble, spokesman for AAAOklahoma. “It’s a big weekend for over indulgence, so if you – or others with you – are getting ready to drive and aren’t completely sober, call us. We’ll make sure you, up to one more person and your car all get home safely, no charge, no questions asked.”

Tipsy Tow starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, and runs until 4 a.m., Monday, Feb. 5, in metro Tulsa, metro Oklahoma City, Ardmore, Tahlequah, Lawton, Bartlesville, Muskogee, Enid and Shawnee.

Tipsy Tow is a free community service, open to AAA members and non-members alike.

Call (800) 222-4357 (AAA HELP) and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.” AAA will give you and your vehicle a ride home within a 15-mile radius of point of pickup.

