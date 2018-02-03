Man pleads guilty to defrauding Texas company of $400k - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man pleads guilty to defrauding Texas company of $400k

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City oil and gas industry repairman has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding a Texas company of more than $400,000 by submitting bogus invoices.

Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Luis Enrique Damazo pleaded guilty Friday to mail fraud.

Damazo worked as a repair technician for Beaumont, Texas-based Dexter Field Services, a business that provides leak detection, environmental monitoring and consulting services energy industry clients.

Prosecutors say he ordered replacement parts through a company he secretly operated from 2009 to 2015. He used the company to prepare phony order forms and invoices that showed purchases purportedly made on behalf of Dexter Field Services for equipment, parts and tools.

Damazo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced in the next three months.

