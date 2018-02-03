Crews Respond To Mobile Home Fire In Bethany

Multiple departments responded to a fire at a mobile home park near Bethany, overnight.

Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 50th and MacArthur after 6 a.m. According to the fire chief, two trailers and multiple cars were on fire at one point during the night.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not determined what caused the fire.

