Family Searching For Missing Special Needs Couple

Neighbors of a missing, elderly, Norman couple, who both have special needs, are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Norman Police put out a Silver Alert Thursday for Robert Osbourn and his common law wife, Bertha Peppiatt. Osbourn and Peppiatt have lived with their caregiver in Westwood Park Apartments for more than a year. They were last seen Tuesday afternoon walking to a nearby 7-Eleven.

Jamie Harp Is one of the couple’s neighbors.

“My biggest concern is that Bertha is somehow separated from Robert,” Harp said, "and is trying to come home, but was separated from Robert and doesn’t know how to get here."

The couple’s caregiver tells News 9 Osbourn is has autism and Peppiatt can’t read or write and is developmentally disabled.