Family Searching For Missing Special Needs Couple

Neighbors of a missing, elderly, Norman couple, who both have special needs, are asking for the public’s help in finding them. Norman Police put out a Silver Alert Thursday for Robert Osbourn and his common law wife, Bertha Peppiatt.More >>
As a first grader, she survived the tornado that destroyed Moore’s Plaza Towers Elementary. But back on May 20, 2013, Haleigh Legg says she huddled next to her classmates as the EF5 tore through everything in its path.More >>
