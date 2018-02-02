State Lawmakers Prepare For 2018 Legislative Session

The state legislative session begins Monday, and it’s going to be a tough one.More >>
The state legislative session begins Monday, and it’s going to be a tough one.More >>
Another bombshell at the state’s Department of Health.More >>
Another bombshell at the state’s Department of Health.More >>
A supposed container of potato salad prompted a police response on the southwest side of the metro, Friday evening.More >>
A supposed container of potato salad prompted a police response on the southwest side of the metro, Friday evening.More >>
As lawmakers crack down on opioid distribution, local pain patients are being forced to find other options.More >>
As lawmakers crack down on opioid distribution, local pain patients are being forced to find other options.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.