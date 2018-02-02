Latest: Police mum on armor-piercing ammo in Vegas shooting

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors: Gun went off in girl's backpack at LA school

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

The Latest: Dad who lunged at Nassar says he's 'no hero'

The mystery of the death of acclaimed actress Natalie Wood has endured nearly four decades.

New twists in probe of Natalie Wood's mysterious 1981 death

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Judge admonishes victims' dad who charged at Nassar in court

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

Calls for change are growing in state capitols across the country after continued allegations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Brian Skoloff). Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Haig spoke about his experience selling ammunition to the gunman who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more in the O...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, file). FILE--This Oct. 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report showing the interior of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's 32nd floor roo...

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on an Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas police wouldn't say whether armor-piercing ammunition was fired during the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history after a dealer who sold it to the gunman was charged with manufacturing such bullets.

Officer Larry Hadfield on Friday referred to a preliminary report released last month.

It says some rifle magazines were loaded with various types of bullets, including armor-piercing ammunition and armor-piercing incendiary ammunition.

The report says a "complete breakdown" of the types of ammunition loaded in the guns and the cartridge casings expended will be documented in the final report. It's unclear when that report will be available.

A criminal complaint says Douglas Haig's fingerprints were found on unfired armor-piercing bullets inside the hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the attack Oct. 1.

Federal officials declined or didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

This item has been corrected to show the preliminary report released last month, not this month.

___

3:45 p.m.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

A complaint says unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where the attack was launched on Oct. 1 contained the fingerprints of ammunition dealer Douglas Haig of Arizona.

The complaint filed Friday in federal court in Phoenix says Haig didn't have a license to manufacture armor-piercing ammunition.

He was charged shortly before holding a news conference Friday. He said he noticed nothing suspicious when he sold 720 rounds of ammunition to Stephen Paddock in the weeks before the attack that killed 58 people.

Haig is a 55-year-old aerospace engineer who sold ammunition as a hobby for about 25 years.

___

11:50 a.m.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says his one-time customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Douglas Haig said at a news conference Friday that he met Stephen Paddock at a Phoenix gun show in the weeks before the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

The sale was later completed at Haig's home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the investigation.

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that he isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

- Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo

___

12:30 a.m.

An Arizona man plans to speak out about his experience in selling ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Douglas Haig is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday in Chandler to discuss his sale to Stephen Paddock.

This week, Haig said he couldn't detect anything wrong with Paddock.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that Haig isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It's unknown whether the ammunition Haig sold to Paddock was used in the attack.

