Groundhog Day report: Flu's worsening shadow blanketing US

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors: Gun went off in girl's backpack at LA school

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

The Latest: Dad who lunged at Nassar says he's 'no hero'

The mystery of the death of acclaimed actress Natalie Wood has endured nearly four decades.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

Calls for change are growing in state capitols across the country after continued allegations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Robert Ray). A doctor and nurse confer inside a room used for flu patients at Northside Hospital in Cumming, Ga., near Atlanta, on Jan. 31, 2018. The U.S. government’s latest flu report released on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, showed flu season cont...

(AP Photo/Robert Ray). Dr. Doug Olson asks patient William Ness, 70, how he is feeling after his wife drove him to the emergency room and he was diagnosed with flu at Northside Hospital Emergency Room in Cumming, Ga., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Olson says ...

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Dr. Hany Atallah stands inside a mobile emergency room set up outside Grady Memorial Hospital to help handle the ever-growing number of flu cases in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. The trailer, called Carolinas MED-1, has 14 b...

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - It looks like Groundhog Day for the nation's flu report, too: It's gotten worse and there are weeks of suffering ahead.

The government's report out Friday showed the flu season continued to intensify last week.

One of every 14 visits to doctors and clinics were for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That's the highest level since the swine flu pandemic in 2009. Last week, 42 states reported high patient traffic for the flu, up from 39.

Hospital stays because of the flu also increased.

Experts had thought this season might be bad, but its intensity has surprised most everyone.

"It's been the busiest I can remember for a long time," said Dr. Doug Olson, an ER doctor at Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia. Another hospital in the Atlanta area this week set up a mobile ER outside to handle flu cases.

The heavy flu season has also put a strain in places on some medical supplies, including IV bags, and flu medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tally shows hospitalization rates surged to surpass the nasty season of the winter of 2014-2015, when the vaccine was a poor match to the main bug.

So far, however, deaths this season from the flu and flu-related pneumonia have lagged a little behind some recent bad seasons. There are as many as 56,000 deaths connected to the flu during a bad year.

The flu usually peaks in February. This season had an early start, and health officials initially thought it would also have an early peak. But so far it hasn't worked out that way.

And there are some signs the flu season will continue to get worse. The CDC's forecast though wasn't quite as precise as Punxsutawney Phil's; the groundhog "predicted" six more weeks of winter on Friday.

As for the flu: "There may be many weeks left for this season," said the CDC's Dr. Dan Jernigan.

Some good news: Illnesses seem to be easing a bit on the West Coast. Oregon joined Hawaii last week as the only states where flu wasn't widespread. Friday's report covers the week ending Jan. 27.

In the U.S., annual flu shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months or older. This season's vaccine targets the strains that are making Americans sick, including the key H3N2 virus. How well it worked won't be known until later this month. An early report from Canada for the same flu shot shows protection against that bug has been poor, just 17 percent.

Canada's flu season so far has been milder with more of a mix of strains. But CDC officials said effectiveness figures in the U.S. may end up in the same range.

Some researchers say part of the problem may be that most flu vaccine is made by growing viruses in chicken eggs; the viruses can mutate in the eggs, making the vaccine less effective in people.

The cold winter in many parts of the country may also have played a role, keeping people indoors and helping flu bugs to spread, said Dr. David Weber, a University of North Carolina flu expert.

Whatever the reason, "it's a whopper of a flu season," said Mimi Dreifuss, a North Carolina nurse who got sick this week.

Dreifuss, 61, worked in a pediatrician's office for years and didn't catch the flu. She retired last year and didn't get a flu shot figuring she was no longer around sick children. This week she had a 101 temperature and was diagnosed with the flu.

"I'm feeling kind of foolish," said Dreifuss, of Bynum, North Carolina.

In Pensacola, Florida, an ER nurse's Facebook rant after a 12-hour shift got attention this week, with her venting about people not doing enough to stop the spread of germs. She demonstrates the "magic trick" of sneezing or coughing into the crook of an arm.

She also complains about people without true emergencies crowding into waiting rooms, next to people with the flu.

"So guess what? Five flus came in, 15 flus walk out. It's great," says Katherine Lockler. "They'll be back."

___

AP writer Robert Ray in Cumming, Georgia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.