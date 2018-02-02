Woman Killed Before Officer-Involved Shooting Identified, Man Arrested

A woman who was killed before a police officer fatally shot a man Thursday in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified, and a man has been arrested.

Jennifer Young, 51, of Oklahoma City, was found dead after police said an officer fatally shot her husband William Young.

William Young reportedly started shooting at officer Brandon McDonald when he was investigating a "danger unknown" call at 15001 Barton Drive.

William Young's brother, Robert Young, 55, was arrested in connection with the incident on complaints of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

While police were investigating the officer-involved shooting, officers found Jennifer Young dead in a van on the premises.

Before officers were called to the house, Jennifer Young and her 29-year-old daughter, Rebecca Johnson, were shot.

Police did not release Johnson's condition.

