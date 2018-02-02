AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Twin acquitted of murder in Hawaii crash that killed sister

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Oldest nuke plant in the US closing a year ahead of schedule

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning now considered 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerge.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down in October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Chicago-based Exelon Generation says the Oyster Creek plant in Lacey Township, New Jersey, will close this fall. It had a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, under an agreement with state authorities.

The company says it is becoming too costly to operate the plant amid low power prices.

Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York.

But Oyster Creek's original license was granted first, making it the oldest of the nation's commercial nuclear reactors that are still operating.

Exelon says it will offer jobs elsewhere in the company to Oyster Creek's 500 workers.

