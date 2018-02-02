The Latest: Judge: Victims' father tries to attack Nassar

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Oldest nuke plant in the US closing a year ahead of schedule

Oldest nuke plant in the US closing a year ahead of schedule

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning now considered 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerge.

Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning now considered 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerge.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Katherine Ebert, left, gives her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Nassar is seated far right. The former Michigan Sta...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Erin Blayer, left, listens to Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis before giving her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. ...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor is being...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York. Gymnasts who were molested by sports doctor Larry Nassar are reser...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar, right, swears in during his sentencing near defense attorney Matthew Newberg at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-...

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the final sentencing hearing for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn't allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words" and that violence "is not helping your children."

___

9:05 a.m.

A Michigan judge says controversial comments made by an attorney for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar were "unfortunate."

Judge Janice Cunningham opened the second day of Nassar's final sentencing hearing on Friday by addressing comments that attorney Shannon Smith made the day before to radio station WWJ.

Smith said she had doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they are victims.

The judge says Nassar didn't authorize the statements and has disavowed them. Cunningham says it's unfortunate Smith made the comments during the sentencing proceedings.

Cunningham says "what is relevant is for the court to hear each individual story and how the criminal actions of the defendant impacted each individual's life."

The hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

___

11 p.m.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is expected to hear from more victims who say he molested them when his third and final sentencing hearing resumes.

The proceedings that continue on Friday probably will extend into next week.

This time the focus is on abuse that happened at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan where Nassar offered treatments. The young athletes who confronted Nassar on Wednesday saved some of their harshest words for John Geddert, an Olympic coach who operated Twistars.

They said Geddert created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.

Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym to his wife.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.