OKC Infant Death Being Investigated By Police

An infant's death is being investigated by Oklahoma City police as a homicide.

The baby, Willow Rose Shelton, 29 days old, died Thursday after being brought on Jan. 25 to OU Medical Center with a severe head injury.

Investigators are trying to determine where the child was and who was caring for the child when the injury occurred.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.