OKC Police Asking The Public's Help In Solving Homicide Cases

Oklahoma City Police are turning to the public in hopes of solving nearly two dozen murder cases.

All it takes is one tip to crack a case wide open, and right now, police could use some help.

Already into 2018, Oklahoma City police are already backlogged and are still working to solve last year's cases.

In 2017, there were 92 homicides in Oklahoma City with 23 of them remaining unsolved.

Adding to the pile, another 18 unsolved cases from 2016.

All tips are anonymous.

Detectives say often times people feel safer sharing information over the phone.

Anyone with information on any of the Oklahoma City homicides may call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.