Florida ER nurse in viral video: 'Wash your stinking hands'

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

A new study finds how deep wastewater is injected is key to understanding the quake outbreak in Oklahoma.

A new study finds how deep wastewater is injected is key to understanding the quake outbreak in Oklahoma.

The mystery of the death of acclaimed actress Natalie Wood has endured nearly four decades.

The mystery of the death of acclaimed actress Natalie Wood has endured nearly four decades.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

It's an annual rite in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in America: hundreds of second-graders trooping off to private psychologists, taking IQ tests to prove they're worthy of the county's advanced academic programs.

It's an annual rite in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in America: hundreds of second-graders trooping off to private psychologists, taking IQ tests to prove they're worthy of the county's advanced...

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

The families of six Americans kidnapped and killed in Colombia during the 1990s by the terrorist organization known as FARC are seeking damages from banana giant Chiquita Brands International because of payments the company made to the group.

The families of six Americans kidnapped and killed in Colombia during the 1990s by the terrorist organization known as FARC are seeking damages from banana giant Chiquita Brands International because of payments...

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention.

"Wash your stinking hands," Katherine Lockler says in a six-minute video that's been viewed 4.8 million times since she recorded it in frustration after a 12-hour shift during this particularly nasty flu season. The mother of four works in several emergency rooms in the Pensacola area in Florida's Panhandle.

She said 25 to 30 people often sit for hours in hospital waiting rooms as the worst cases get treated first.

"Some of them are not true emergencies, but they're waiting along with the flu right next to them. So guess what? Five flus came in, 15 flus walk out. It's great," she said sarcastically. "They'll be back."

Lockler told the Pensacola News Journal her intent was not just to vent, but to offer a constructive message from a health care professional's perspective.

"The biggest problem for me was seeing people come in to visit, and not only being exposed to this awful flu virus, but not taking the correct precautions to get themselves disinfected before going out in the world," Lockler said.

She said she's getting responses from around the world to the video she titled "After Work Thoughts." In it, she says the flu is spreading like "wildfire," and offers suggestions for staying healthy. She demonstrates the "magic trick" of sneezing or coughing into the crook of an arm to avoid getting germs on your hands. Then she repeats it, in slow motion.

"My sleeve got the germs, my hands didn't," she said, holding up her hand. "It's amazing to watch how many people come through the emergency room, sneeze in their hands and - I watch - no one grabs the hand sanitizer."

Lockler shares ER horror stories, like the father who let his baby to crawl on the floor, and the softball coach who brought his whole team.

"If you have a team member from your softball team who is sick or injured, you do not bring the entire softball team in to check on them. Because guess what?" Lockler said. "You just got 15 new vectors, or carriers of the flu by them all walking in. Which I watched them all walk in last night, see their friend, and not touch the hand sanitizer. Not once!"

In fact, if you aren't sick, just stay home, she advises.

"So, don't bring bring your team in. Please don't bring your healthy children, especially your newborn babies, into the emergency," she said. "If you don't have what I call a true emergency, this would not be the time to come to the emergency room."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.