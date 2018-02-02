Police In Search Of Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect

Authorities are searching for suspect who attempted an armed robbery early Friday morning at Moore dry cleaner.

According to police, the incident was reported to have taken place around 1 a.m. near south telephone road.

A dry cleaning courier arrived at the store, where he found the suspect that held him at gunpoint. The suspect took the courier into the store, and tried to open things. The courier did not however have a key to the safe, officials said.

After the suspect fled the store, the courier went to find police.

Police and K-9 units are currently searching for the outstanding suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.