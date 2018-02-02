Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the bird, but for its owners.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down this October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar, right, swears in during his sentencing near defense attorney Matthew Newberg at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Katherine Ebert, left, gives her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Nassar is seated far right. The former Michigan Sta...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Erin Blayer, left, listens to Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis before giving her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. ...

(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor is being...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York. Gymnasts who were molested by sports doctor Larry Nassar are reser...

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A father of three victims of Larry Nassar rushed toward and tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a sentencing hearing Friday, after the judge declined his request for "five minutes" alone with Nassar in a locked room. He was quickly tackled by bailiffs.

Two of the man's daughters had just addressed the court, saying they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Their father, Randall Margraves, then asked the judge for "five minutes" alone with Nassar.

When she declined, he asked for one minute and said he was a distraught father. He then looked at Nassar, shook his head and called him a profanity while speaking at the courtroom podium. The judge cautioned Margraves against using profanity.

The father then lunged at Nassar, who was sitting nearby.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words," not violence.

"This is letting him have this power over us," she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us."

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The hearing resumed after about 25 minutes.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

More victims are expected to speak. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.