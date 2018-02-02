Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York. Gymnasts who were molested by sports doctor Larry Nassar are reser... (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York. Gymnasts who were molested by sports doctor Larry Nassar are reser...
(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor is being... (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor is being...
(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Erin Blayer, left, listens to Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis before giving her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. ... (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Erin Blayer, left, listens to Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis before giving her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. ...
(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Katherine Ebert, left, gives her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Nassar is seated far right. The former Michigan Sta... (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Katherine Ebert, left, gives her statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Nassar is seated far right. The former Michigan Sta...
(Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar, right, swears in during his sentencing near defense attorney Matthew Newberg at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-... (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). Larry Nassar, right, swears in during his sentencing near defense attorney Matthew Newberg at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The former Michigan State University sports-...

By DAVID EGGERT
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A father of three victims of Larry Nassar rushed toward and tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a sentencing hearing Friday, after the judge declined his request for "five minutes" alone with Nassar in a locked room. He was quickly tackled by bailiffs.

Two of the man's daughters had just addressed the court, saying they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Their father, Randall Margraves, then asked the judge for "five minutes" alone with Nassar.

When she declined, he asked for one minute and said he was a distraught father. He then looked at Nassar, shook his head and called him a profanity while speaking at the courtroom podium. The judge cautioned Margraves against using profanity.

The father then lunged at Nassar, who was sitting nearby.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words," not violence.

"This is letting him have this power over us," she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us."

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The hearing resumed after about 25 minutes.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

More victims are expected to speak. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.