$50K Trailer, Family Heirlooms Stolen Near Deer Creek

For over a month, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for whoever stole a trailer, worth about $50,000, off church property. Back on December 24, the owner noticed it had vanished as he left morning mass at St. Damien Catholic Church.

“It seems harder to hope that anything will be found,” Joel Doc Berry says. "As time goes on, each day makes it longer and longer and a little bit less likely that things will turn up."

He says the trailer was parked out-of-sight from the road, behind three storage containers, and had been there, untouched, for about 7 years. He says locks laced the doors, including one on the tongue of the trailer, but investigators found it chopped off, lying on the ground.

“There were tire tracks out there that imprinted,” Berry says, "as well as dog tracks. So, whoever it was had a dog."

The original Montana license plate is listed as LZYBR3T. Also, the trailer has a Florida sticker on the back and crack along the front roof. The 22-foot Haulmark trailer was loaded down with family heirlooms.

“There was R&G Brenner saddle that's made in Colorado,” Berry says. "There was a Hap Hansen that was made in Arizona and they're stamped on there."

Joel believes his family's history has been sold off at flea markets or auction houses, possibly even outside of Oklahoma.

“It is heartbreaking,” Berry says, “and it's sad that people have to steal instead of work. The sheriff's department has put out a statewide, several state bulletins in all, giving the VIN number.”

Joel says he has faith that God will provide, and if a by some miracle he gets just one item back from the $50,000 of goods stolen, he hopes it will be his great grandmother's rosary and bible. Copper and cast-iron items were also inside, as well as other memories.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff.