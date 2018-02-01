James Franco's high school removes his art after allegations

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.

James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the actor-director.

A Republican lawmaker faces a vote Thursday to kick him out of the Arizona House after a report ordered by legislative leaders of his own party showed he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

With pot now legal in California, prosecutors in San Francisco and San Diego are moving to erase thousands of marijuana convictions en masse.

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

NN California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted and plans to remove other art donated by the celebrity alumnus who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Removing the artwork from Palo Alto High School is "in the best interests of our students in light of our educational mission," Superintendent Karen Hendricks said Thursday in a statement.

The statement did not mention the scandal surrounding Franco, which the school's newspaper reported was the reason the artwork was removed.

Franco graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1996 and his artwork has been featured prominently there.

Campus newspaper "The Paly Voice" quoted Principal Kim Diorio in a story earlier this week saying she had struggled with how to handle Franco's artistic contributions since allegations surfaced against him last month.

"These are still allegations," Diorio was quoted as saying. "He's denied those allegations and hasn't been charged with a crime."

Nonetheless, Diorio said: "I made the decision we'll take down the mural."

Attempts to speak with Diorio and other district officials were unsuccessful. Diorio referred calls to the superintendent's office which did not return several messages Thursday.

The school newspaper said Franco has actively contributed to campus arts programs since graduating. He has returned to give interviews to student publications, taught a film workshop and in 2014 loaned several paintings to the school, the newspaper said.

The artwork was never meant to be a permanent fixture, the superintendent said in her statement.

"James Franco donated multiple pieces of artwork and two murals to the Palo Alto High School campus," the statement said. One mural was removed in 2016.

"The second mural was taken down last week," the statement said, and remaining Franco artwork is "now being transitioned" off campus.

Five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct last month.

The actor-director responded to the allegations on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," saying if he's done something wrong he will fix it.

This story has been corrected to reflect the accurate spelling of Principal Kim Diorio's last name.

