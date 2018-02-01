Tulsa, Jenks Students Face Rape Charges

Tulsa Police just wrapped up a rape Investigation involving several Green County high school students.

Detectives said one of the suspects recorded the assault and even sent it to other students on Snapchat.

TPD Sex Crimes detectives said they have been investigating this case since September because they had to dig through hundreds of videos and text messages relating to the assault.

“It’s just very disturbing to think this was appropriate behavior that you would want to record and share with people,” said Sergeant Jillian Phippen.

Court Documents say the 15-Year-Old victim was drinking with several other teenagers back in September when she got drunk and passed out and was then sexually assaulted before being dropped off on a friend's lawn.

Edison High School student Jacob Davis and Jenks High School student Corbin West from both face first-degree rape charges.

“They were juveniles so they are being charged as youthful offenders,” officials said.

Sergeant Phippen said a search of their cell phones uncovered video and texts relating to the assault. Police said the suspects even talked about lying about the crime.

“There is not a juveniles cellphone that you get in this town or probably throughout the U.S. that doesn’t have thousands and thousands of pictures, thousands of text messages and as detectives, you have to go through all of that information to make sure that you don't miss anything,” Phippen said.

The Affidavit shows that West is suspended from Jenks for the remainder of the school year for groping several girls at school. Sergeant Phippen said as a mother, sometimes crimes like this are difficult to handle.

“You send your kids out to the world and you know that they are going to make mistakes you just hope those mistakes don't turn into something that is going to hurt them and change their life forever and unfortunately this is an incident that will,” said Phippen.

News On 6 reached out to both students' attorneys for a comment and have not heard back from them.

Both schools have released statements:

Tulsa Public Schools: "While certain Tulsa Police Department information is public record, Tulsa Public Schools must protect the confidentiality rights of all students we serve. We actively support the educational needs of all students and their families, and we will respect the processes of our judicial system. The well-being of our students, teachers, and staff is paramount, and we will always be guided by the best interests of those we serve – this includes taking appropriate action to make sure that our schools remain safe and conducive to learning. We cannot comment further on this matter and would need to refer inquiries to the Tulsa Police Department."

Jenks Public Schools: “State law sets forth the rights of a youthful offender to attend a public school in Oklahoma (70 O.S. § 24-100.6) and we are unaware of any provision that gives a student charged with a crime fewer rights than a student who is already adjudicated for a crime. Educational placement of a student charged with a crime will be made based on the unique circumstances and in the best interest of all students at Jenks Public Schools.”