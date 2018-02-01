Dashcam Video Released In Trooper Involved Shooting On I-40

Detailed video was released Thursday of a trooper and officer-involved shooting in Caddo County.

Detailed video was released Thursday of a trooper and officer-involved shooting in Caddo County.

On January 4, Oklahoma State Trooper Russell Boswell spotted a stolen truck on I-40 Caddo County.

1/4/18 Related Story: Law Enforcement Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40

Hinton Police Officer Chad Geraughty assisted Boswell.

When they opened the door of the truck, 24-year-old Jorge Juarez was inside, and allegedly pointed a Magnum revolver at Boswell.

Trooper video from the incident appears to show both Boswell and Geraughty firing at Juarez while he is still inside the truck.

“The driver produced a weapon, shots were fired and the individual was hit several times,” Capt. Paul Timmons with Oklahoma State Highway Patrol said.

The video then shows Boswell and Geraughty move Juarez outside the vehicle, and start life-saving procedures. Juarez is subsequently taken away on a stretcher.

The suspect spent several weeks in the hospital, and was booked at the Caddo County Jail on January 23.

He faces charges of assault on a police officer, transporting a loaded firearm, felony pointing a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

State Highway Patrol is conducting an internal investigation, expected to be turned in the District Attorney next week.

OSBI is investigating the Hinton officer’s involvement.

Charges are expected for Juarez out of Texas as well.

OHP says Juarez is from California, and was likely headed there when the incident took place.