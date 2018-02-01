Discovery of Oklahoma human remains investigated as homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Discovery of Oklahoma human remains investigated as homicide

Posted: Updated:

WAYNE, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say the discovery of human remains near an oil well site in south central Oklahoma is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Authorities say unidentified human remains were found Thursday near Wayne in McClain County. An oil field worker made the discovery in a wooded area. Investigators say the remains appeared to have been at the scene for a considerable period of time.

Officials say the office of the State Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains and determine how and when the individual died.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.