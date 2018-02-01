MLB Commissioner Warns Pitch Clock Is Coming

It's estimated there will be millions of sports and recreation-related concussions this year and about 300,000 are football related.More >>
It's estimated there will be millions of sports and recreation-related concussions this year and about 300,000 are football related.More >>
A pitch clock could soon be implemented if players don't pick up the pace.More >>
A pitch clock could soon be implemented if players don't pick up the pace.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.