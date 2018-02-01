Oklahoma Health Department chief financial officer resigns

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Health's chief financial officer is stepping down and says he can no longer perform his job because the agency's leadership "is compromised."

CFO Michael Romero announced his resignation Thursday in a letter to state Finance Secretary Preston Doerflinger, interim commissioner of the embattled agency.

Romero testified last month before a special House committee investigating financial problems at the agency. His letter says that the process for the agency's financial recovery is "tainted with multiple conflicts of interest."

Several agency officials, including former health commissioner Dr. Terry Cline, have resigned or been fired over financial problems and budget shortfalls that officials say were caused by years of over-expenditures and fiscal mismanagement. Last year, state lawmakers appropriated $30 million to keep the agency afloat.

