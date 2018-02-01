Multiple Crews Help Extinguish Wildfire Near Liberty Lake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Multiple Crews Help Extinguish Wildfire Near Liberty Lake

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Multiple fire crews helped battle a wildfire near Liberty Lake in Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Multiple fire crews helped battle a wildfire near Liberty Lake in Logan County.

According to the report, fire crews from Guthrie, Oak Cliff and Deer Creek were on scene at Seward and Broadway, on the west side of Liberty Lake, Thursday afternoon.

At least ten acres burned.

At this time, there's no word yet on what sparked the blaze and no injuries have been reported. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
