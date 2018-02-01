Multiple Crews Help Extinguish Wildfire Near Liberty Lake

Multiple fire crews helped battle a wildfire near Liberty Lake in Logan County.

According to the report, fire crews from Guthrie, Oak Cliff and Deer Creek were on scene at Seward and Broadway, on the west side of Liberty Lake, Thursday afternoon.

At least ten acres burned.

At this time, there's no word yet on what sparked the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

