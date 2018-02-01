Newly elected state senator sworn into office in Oklahoma

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A newly elected state senator from Tulsa has been sworn into office, boosting the Democrats' minority in the 48-member body.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas Combs delivered the oath of office on Thursday to state Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, who won a special election in November in a traditionally Republican district. Republicans now hold a 39-8 advantage over Democrats in the Senate, with one vacancy.

The 26-year-old therapist at a nonprofit mental health agency defeated her Republican opponent by just 30 votes. The two were vying to replace former Republican state Sen. Dan Newberry, who resigned to focus on his banking career.

Ikley-Freeman's victory marked the fourth legislative seat Democrats won from Republicans in 2017 in the deep red state where Republicans control both chambers and every statewide elected office.

