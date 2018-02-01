Crews Battle Wildfire In Garvin County

Crews are working to get a handle on a wildfire in Garvin County, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters are battling the blaze in a field just to the northeast of Elmore City, near State Highway 29. The fire has burned approximately two square miles of land, including some farm equipment.

A few homes are in the area, but so far no structures have burned. The fire is being fueled by the extremely dry conditions and north winds blowing up to 30 miles per hour.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.