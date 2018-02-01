Murray County Assistant DA Resigns Amid Controversial Plea Deal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MURRAY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Murray County prosecutor who gave an admitted child rapist probation last month, resigned Wednesday.

"We feel betrayed, I believe," Sulphur resident Bobby McKinney said. "No child molester should be out on the streets."

The outrage seems universal in Sulphur, CBS affiliate KXII reports.

"I do feel like the 15 years of probation is too light," Another resident, McKayla Arrington, said. "Even though it is 15 years, what happened was wrong, and blind or not, you shouldn't just get 15 years."

Benjamin Petty admitted he tied up and raped a 13-year-old at Falls Creek Church camp in 2016. Prosecutor David Pyle gave him probation in exchange for a guilty plea.

Pyle's boss, District Attorney Craig Ladd, declined our request for an on camera interview, but said he disagreed with the "lenient manner" in which the case was prosecuted. After meeting with Ladd on Wednesday, Pyle resigned.

"I don't think anybody in our community is very happy about him making a deal, and not serving any time." McKinney said.

1/30/2018 Related Story: Oklahoma Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Raping 13-Year-Old Gets Probation

On more than one occasion, Pyle even denied KXII access to public records pertaining to violent crimes in Murray County, records that are easily available in other counties. In each case, Pyle would cite concern for the victims as his reasoning for denial; even when explained our station's policy is to not identify victims of sexual assaults.

Meanwhile, the girl's family has filed a civil suit, claiming Petty "groomed" the girl for three days like a "textbook" pedophile and eventually pulled the 13-year-old girl into his room, tied her up and raped her.

Pyle said one factor in the plea deal was that Petty is legally blind, and he also wanted to spare the out-of-state victim the hassle of having to testify.

Bruce Robertson, attorney for the victim and her family in the civil lawsuit, said the family was willing to travel to appear in court, and were never provided "any other alternative" to the plea deal to which the family eventually consented.

“Contrary to statements made by the Murray County Assistant District Attorney, David Pyle, our client and her family never expressed reservations about traveling to Oklahoma for the criminal case against Benjamin Petty," Robertson said in a statement to News 12.

"In fact, our client traveled to Oklahoma and was present in the courthouse on April 10, 2017, for the preliminary hearing and anticipated testifying at trial. Further, the family consented to the plea agreement based on the representation by Mr. Pyle that Petty would not serve meaningful time in prison due to his medical conditions. The family was not provided any other alternative.”

Ladd says he can't review every plea deal his prosecutors make, but he "would have greatly preferred to" review this one.

"It's frustrating," McKinney said. "He (Pyle) should have to be there to answer for the decisions he made for our town."

Ladd said Assistant District Attorney Tim Burson will be assigned to cover Murray County beginning Monday.

Story from www.kxii.com

    Because there have been more than a dozen superintendents in the last three decades at Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS), News 9 reached out to those who previously held the position to learn more about the challenges that come along with the job.

    Oklahoma City tow trucks made their way up the Will Rogers Turnpike Thursday morning to attend the funeral of a tow truck driver who was killed near Tulsa last week.

    Oklahoma City tow trucks made their way up the Will Rogers Turnpike Thursday morning to attend the funeral of a tow truck driver who was killed near Tulsa last week. 

