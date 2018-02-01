Health officials say 92 flu deaths in Oklahoma this season

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials say this season's death toll from influenza has reached 92 and that about 2,500 people have been hospitalized with flu-related symptoms.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Thursday that illness is widespread and that flu-related deaths have been recorded in all regions of the state. A total of 15 deaths have been recorded in Tulsa County this season and eight in Oklahoma County, the state's most populated counties.

Health officials say 12 flu-related deaths occurred among people aged 18 to 49 but that most of this season's flu-related fatalities have occurred among people 50 or older, including 62 victims who were 65 or older.

There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state during the previous flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths four years ago.

